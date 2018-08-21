Entering the third week of the preseason, the Jaguars Mailbag features questions about Dante Fowler, the backup quarterback position and more.

@ChermanJags asks: Do you think Fowler will still be on the roster after the trade deadline?

Mike Kaye: It's going be very hard to trade Fowler for a fair return. At this point, Fowler is on a one-year contract, suspended for Week 1 and doesn't have the greatest off-the-field reputation. Opposing teams looking to add a pass rusher will probably try to "buy low" on the former first-round pick, as his Jacksonville outlook seems to have a short window.

The Jaguars are probably best served to wait and see if a team gets really desperate. Remember, the Jaguars are AFC contenders and having a strong rotational pass rusher behind Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is paramount. If Ngakoue were to go down on the way to the playoffs, the Jaguars would have very few resources at the weak-side end position if Fowler were to be shipped away.

The Jaguars would need to get premium value in a trade for Fowler because they are currently in a position to have their cake and eat it too. If Fowler has a great year, assists the team to a strong playoff run and then gets paid starting pass rusher money in free agency, the Jaguars' season benefits and they'll receive a strong compensatory pick in 2020.

Given the Jaguars' current standing, it would be hard to see the team trading him before the deadline. If the Jaguars are blown away by an offer or Fowler slips up again, then perhaps they look to deal him, but as of now, it's highly unlikely.

M. Aaron Spencer asks: From your observations at camp, what offensive and what defensive player are most poised for a breakout season?

MK: On offense, wide receiver Dede Westbrook just seems ready to explode as a playmaker. He has been the most consistent pass-catcher during training camp, and while he may not start, he should be heavily involved in some capacity this season. He may end up as the team's punt or kick returner at some point and his receiving prowess should pay dividends down the road.

On defense, middle linebacker Myles Jack is in the best position for a breakout year. During the playoffs, Jack may have been the team's most efficient player on defense. Now in position as the true middle linebacker, Jack has the opportunity to be a rangy playmaker for the defense.

@Camo904 asks: If Blake Bortles goes down do you really think Cody Kessler can keep the ship from sinking?

MK: It's hard to find a backup quarterback who you would feel comfortable with during a playoff run. Even Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles was questioned throughout his time in place of Carson Wentz. Still, when you look at Kessler's training camp and preseason, you can tell he can move the ball within the scheme. Bortles has never missed a game since being named the Jaguars' starter, so the likelihood of his absence isn't much of an on-the-surface concern. However, if Bortles were to go down, Kessler seems at least competent as a quarterback in this offense.

Another aspect of this to keep in mind is that Kessler has a lot of talent around him. The Jaguars have built the offense around the running game and they would lean on it if Bortles was or wasn't out of the lineup. Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant would have increased touches around Kessler and the defense would need to step up to maintain success in the playoffs. Both the running game and defense were able to help guide the Jaguars last year, so it would be fair assume the groups could do it again.

