Following the first full week of padded practices, this edition of the Jaguars Mailbag features questions about Blake Bortles, the punt returner position and more.

Kevin Rymes on Twitter asks: Do you believe Blake Bortles is going to have his best overall season to date this year?

Mike Kaye: I do. This is the longest Bortles has been in an offensive system since his college days at UCF. His throwing motion is much improved and his relationship with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has grown immensely over the last four years (Editor's Note: Hackett was Bortles' quarterbacks coach from 2015-16). Bortles has also had his most consistent start to training camp in the four years I've been covering the team. He was a highlight of the offseason program and looks very comfortable with his returning weapons, as well as the team's new additions.

Bortles has shown he can put up big numbers (2015), limit turnovers (2017) and carry an offense with his legs (AFC wildcard playoff win over the Buffalo Bills). After adjusting to years and years of change, Bortles can now mesh his strengths into an offense that he knows and understands and I think that will lead to something better than his breakout 2015 season and his solid, not specular 2017 campaign.

As of right now, I project Bortles to produce around 3,950 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. I think that would be a step in the right direction for a quarterback who is part of an offense that wants to run the ball first.

Justin Johns asks: Haven’t heard much on any standouts for punt returner... any thought on how that may shake out?

MK: The competition for the starting punt returner job is likely tied to the battle for the Jaguars' sixth wide receiver spot. As of now, wide receivers Dede Westbrook, Rashad Greene, Jaydon Mickens and Shane Wynn have all taken reps at punt returner during practice. Only Westbrook should be labeled as a lock among that quartet. Greene, Mickens and Wynn have all made plays at wide receiver but their golden ticket to the roster is through the punt returner battle. It's kind of a "chicken or the egg" situation.

If Greene sticks out as a wide receiver, the Jaguars could feel he is good enough as a punt returner to merit a roster spot. Conversely, if Mickens and Wynn offer positive showings at punt returner during the preseason, the Jaguars could overlook their receiving abilities.

Westbrook is the wild card in all of this. He has experience returning punts from his college days and having him fill the role saves the sixth wide receiver spot for a red zone threat or developmental player at another position. The Jaguars need to be comfortable with his return ability in order to cut Wynn, Greene and Mickens.

Ultimately, with the way Greene has performed during the early part of training camp - and keeping his draft pedigree in mind - I think he will ultimately be the team's sixth wide receiver and punt returner.

@jmcmahon asks: How has Allen Lazard been doing?

MK: Lazard is Jaguars Twitter's belle of the ball. Over the last week, he has finally started to show why he was so highly regarded at Iowa State. It's almost as if Lazard woke up from an offseason program slumber and a switch went off. From Tuesday to Thursday, Lazard was a consistent receiving threat in the red zone and a reliable target for sixth-round quarterback Tanner Lee.

Lazard is battling for the aforementioned sixth wide receiver spot and his unique size (6-5, 227 lbs.) could persuade the Jaguars to keep him over a player who is simply there to be a punt returner. The real test for Lazard will be on special teams during the preseason.

