With the Jaguars set to host their annual rookie minicamp this weekend, this week's mailbag focuses on the immediate future.

@Datboyjnice on Twitter asks: Do you expect more trades from the front office during training camp and before the trade deadline this year? If so, would they be "win now" trades or more geared towards future?

Mike Kaye: The Jaguars made only two post-draft trades last season, one took place during final cuts and the other occurred prior to the trade deadline during the regular season. I think that number is a good bar for an over-under and I would take the over.

The Jaguars were able to trade center Luke Bowanko for a 2019 seventh-round pick during final cuts. Bowanko would have probably been released had the Jaguars failed to reach a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. That deal was a surprise at the time because the Jaguars were largely seen as an improved-but-middling squad at that point.

After a run to the AFC Championship Game, the Jaguars' talent should be well on the radar of other front offices. That means that as training camp and the preseason roll around, the Jaguars could have some notable names on the bubble. If the Jaguars can attract a couple of Bowanko-style deals, even if it's of the player-for-player variety, they could wheel and deal toward the end of the offseason. Those moves could either cure depth issues or help the team plan for the future.

As far as in-season trading, I think it depends largely on where the team's record is near the deadline. Also, the intrigue of a potential deal could be boosted by an injury or two to a key spot. The Jaguars' aggressiveness toward the trade market will likely depend on their contention for a playoff spot or division title, much like their efforts last year with acquiring defensive tackle Marcell Dareus for a conditional draft pick.

The Jaguars are expected to contend for another playoff spot this season, so I would say it is likely that they are in the trade mix at some point during the regular season. If there is an in-season move, chances are it will be a "win now" deal.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

@camo904 on Twitter asks: I think our biggest weakness is the QB position and they didn't bring anyone who could potentially push Bortles but they signed guys who can't win games and have zero playoff experience. My question is if Bortles goes down is the season over?

MK: As with most teams, if the Jaguars' starting quarterback were to go down, Jacksonville's season outlook would be rather bleak. Most NFL teams have a backup quarterback with limited talent or experience, as there are only about 20-25 legit starting-caliber quarterbacks (if that) on 32 teams.

However, the Jaguars did add Cody Kessler, who I am a lot higher on than most, especially for the Jaguars' West Coast-style offense, which relies heavily on running the ball. Kessler was 0-8 as a rookie starting quarterback with the Cleveland Browns in 2016, but that franchise went 1-31 over the last two seasons, which means the lack of success is more of an indictment of the team than the quarterback.

If you're expecting to play a full season with Kessler, I could understand the lack of faith. If Kessler has to start two games, he could probably do enough to keep you even while Bortles recovers from a potential minor injury.

Again, losing your starting quarterback is damning, unless you have a player like Nick Foles or Case Keenum to steer the ship in relief. There are only two of those guys and 32 teams need one.

FightMeJeter on Twitter asks: [Who are the] undrafted free agents to look out for who are not named Quenton Meeks or Allen Lazard?

MK: Here's three: Miami offensive tackle KC McDermott, Virginia Tech linebacker Andrew Motuapuaka and Jacksonville State linebacker Darius Jackson.

McDermott started 34 games at Miami, working at three separate spots. He played both tackle positions and left guard during his college career. That sort of versatility should be appealing to the Jaguars and head coach Doug Marrone.

Motuapuaka and Jackson both play at a position that is hurting for depth. Both players were playmakers during their respective college careers and have attributes which should help them on special teams.

Another player to watch out for is Vanderbilt cornerback Tre Herndon. He has some internal buzz heading into training camp.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter at @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV