With the first week of training camp in the books, this edition of the Jaguars Mailbag features questions regarding training camp performances, the cornerback position and more.

@E_Dilla on Twitter asks: Which under the radar players are performing above where you thought they would? Which vet is performing below where you thought they'd be?

Mike Kaye: It's hard to categorize Rashad Greene as an under-the-radar player, given his tenure length and Florida State background, but he is definitely on the roster bubble. The fourth-year wide receiver had a very strong offseason program, making plays throughout organized team activities.

After a quiet first two days of training camp, Greene shined when the pads went on Saturday. Quarterback Blake Bortles connected with Greene on three different routes during team drills and the wide receiver actually completed a catch on a crossing route while being tightly covered by Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Bouye.

Another player trending upward is safety Cody Davis. The backup safety impressed the coaching staff during the offseason program and his work has carried over to training camp. On Saturday, Davis made the play of the night when he somehow jumped in front of tight end David Grinnage on a crossing route to produce an interception on a pass from sixth-round quarterback Tanner Lee. Right now, it'd probably be a safe bet to pencil Davis in as the backup free safety behind Tashaun Gipson.

From a "step it up" standpoint, Gipson has been relatively quiet so far during camp. He was burned for a touchdown by wide receiver Shane Wynn during the third practice and has given up a few other big plays during the camp as well. While it's early and the Jaguars have only added contact to the gauntlet once, Gipson - as a veteran playmaker - should probably be having a more successful start to camp. He missed parts of the offseason program, so perhaps he is just getting his feet back under him. Again, it's early.

Linebacker Blair Brown could also use a string of solid practices this week. Brown is competing with rookie Leon Jacobs for the starting SAM linebacker spot and the seventh-round pick has been able to hold on to first-team reps for three-straight practices. Head coach Doug Marrone likes to move players around, so there is a possibility that the first-team role switches back to Brown in the near future. If that happens, Brown needs to take advantage of the reps.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

GALLERY: Highlights from the first week of Jaguars training camp

Taylor Gilkeson on Twitter asks: Tyler Patmon seems to be an early standout at camp. What are the chances he starts at Nickel corner this year?

MK: Marrone specifically noted Patmon's work on the outside when praising him on Saturday. Patmon's versatility may make him more effective as a backup but if D.J. Hayden struggles in zone coverage or at the nickel position during training camp and the preseason, the Jaguars could consider that move. It's worth noting that Patmon was also a playmaking machine during last year's training camp and the journeyman barely played during the regular season.

Hayden signed a three-year, $19 million deal (with $9.45 million in guaranteed money) during free agency. That's a lot of money for a backup cornerback. Whether it's the right move or not, Hayden will probably get the nod at nickel corner due to the investment made in him.

@TheShunami on Twitter asks: You had Quenton Meeks as a long shot to make the team, from what you have seen in camp thus far has he increased his likelihood of making the team?

MK: Meeks has pulled a turnaround during the early days of training camp after putting forth a listless offseason program performance. Throughout the first three practices of camp, Meeks has produced at least one pass breakup in each session.

Meeks should benefit from the physicality of padded practices. At Stanford, Meeks was one of the top tackling cornerbacks in college football. Though he is a bit on the slower side for his position, Meeks' technique is sharp and his performance during camp has opened some eyes.

If the Jaguars were to keep five cornerbacks, Meeks would probably be the favorite for the fifth spot based on performance. Fellow undrafted rookie cornerbacks Tre Herndon and Dee Delaney have also played well. Last year's seventh-round pick, Jalen Myrick, has played better during camp than the offseason program so far.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV