With the team's 53-man roster now in place and Week 1's matchup against the New York Giants just days away, this week's Jaguars Mailbag features questions about the offensive line, the team's overall changes and more.

@JCStrickland89 on Twitter asks: Is it safe to say that A.J. Cann stood out as possibly the most improved player on this team during preseason?

Mike Kaye: From a public perception standpoint, I think it's pretty fair to say Cann had the biggest turnaround of any incumbent player on the roster. While some perceived him as the main weakness on the line in the past, Cann consistently won his one-on-one matchups during training camp and was probably the most efficient lineman during the preseason. Heading into his fourth season as the team's right guard, Cann looks like a much-improved run blocker and his pass protection has improved from a technique standpoint.

Cann, left tackle Cam Robinson and right tackle Jermey Parnell spent a few weeks working with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather in the offseason. During that time, Manyweather helped improve Cann's blocking habits. Cann had a problem with lowering his head before taking on defenders, so Manyweather helped him adjust that part of his game. Cann also worked on adding strength to his core muscles, making him stronger in the running game.

@JQ_RD on Twitter says: Tell me something that’s different going into the season versus last season.

MK: Last year, the Jaguars were lucky to get through the season with minimal injuries to their defense. Linebacker Telvin Smith missed two games due to a concussion, but outside of his absence, no other starters missed time due to injury. The health status of the starters allowed the Jaguars to get by without a strong collection of depth.

This year, the Jaguars have greatly improved their depth in the secondary, the backups at linebacker now have legit NFL experience and the defensive line has an added rotational lineman with high upside.

While the Jaguars lost former starting nickel cornerback Aaron Colvin to Houston, the team replaced him with D.J. Hayden, who has seemingly adjusted to his new role. The Jaguars also value backups Tyler Patmon and Tre Herndon. At safety, the Jaguars added Cody Davis and Ronnie Harrison to make the unit that much stronger.

At linebacker, Blair Brown and Donald Payne have actually received defensive snaps all offseason and are prepared in case an injury occurs. First-round pick Taven Bryan gives the Jaguars even more depth throughout the offensive line.

Tyler Allen asks: Even though the Jaguars didn’t initially sign any players that passed through waivers do you think once the dust settles they might look to sign someone?

MK: There's a chance the Jaguars look into the veteran free-agent market following Week 1. Vested veterans have their contracts guaranteed when they are on the Week 1 roster, which is why you saw some teams release deep depth players with experience.

Keep in mind, the Jaguars will already need to make a roster move when defensive end Dante Fowler returns from his one-week suspension. It will be interesting to see who gets released or placed on injured reserve when Fowler returns. If it's another defensive lineman, the team could just move forward with the 10 players along the line. If the move comes at another position, the Jaguars may look toward free agency to make up for that loss.

