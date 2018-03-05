The fallout of the NFL Draft is at the forefront of this week's Jaguars Mailbag.

@IronJaguars83 asks: Do you think the staff is higher on A.J. Cann than most people think and he is a lock as a starter? Or will they strongly consider upgrading the position perhaps trying out Will Richardson at guard or other options?

Mike Kaye: I think it's abundantly clear that the Jaguars' staff likes Cann more than his critics. However, the Jaguars want to force competition, so realistically, Cann could compete with Richardson during training camp.

Keep in mind, Cann has been a starting NFL right guard for three seasons, with varying degrees of success. Richardson has NEVER played guard. That competition could be very one-sided in favor of the veteran.

Outside of Richardson, I'm not sure there are many other options unless you want to move Brandon Linder to right guard and promote Tyler Shatley to center. With that said, the Jaguars had that opportunity last season and failed to pull the trigger.

Josh Pugh asks: Over/Under 1.5 undrafted free agents will make the final 53-man roster?

MK: Despite the fact that only four undrafted players have made the Jaguars' initial 53-man roster over the last three years, I believe the number will be over the average this season. Stanford cornerback Quenton Meeks and Iowa State wide receiver Allen Lazard offer attributes that fit needs for the Jaguars at this point.

Meeks could potentially earn a spot as a special teams player and depth cornerback. Lazard could end up being the sixth wide receiver, who could come into games for red-zone work. If one of those two players makes the roster, it would be easy to see another player make it as well.

Linebacker is a position that could use some depth, so Jacksonville State's Darius Jackson and Virginia Tech's Andrew Motuapuaka may have a shot. The offensive line is a constantly churning group, so don't discount someone like Miami's KC McDermott either.

@BenChesak asks: Which player is most likely to have a breakout year this year?

MK: I think middle linebacker Myles Jack has yet to reach his full potential. He was nothing short of fantastic during the Jaguars' playoff run and I think that performance carries over to this season. Now fully ingrained in the middle of the defense, I feel like Jack will have opportunities to make consistent plays.

Jack's third season could end up scoring him a massive extension, which should give him added incentive for a breakout campaign.

@GloryRevelation asks: Who'll have more sacks in 2018: Dawuane Smoot, Taven Bryan, Carroll Phillips or Lerentee McCray?

MK: I think this is a question where the answer will be determined by playing time. If you look at who is in front of each player, it's easy to determine who will receive the most work. Phillips and McCray would be third-string edge rushers with everyone healthy so that probably rules them out.

For me, it comes down to Smoot and Bryan. I view Bryan as a rotational three-technique in Year 1 and think his production will depend on how quickly he picks up on the technique teachings of defensive line coach Marion Hobby. Smoot has been in the system for a year and quietly played quite a bit during his rookie season.

With five quarterback hits and several "near sacks" under his belt, I think Smoot could take a giant leap this season as the understudy to Calais Campbell, who - as we saw last season - will rotate around quite a bit. I think Smoot will have at least four sacks this year, which I think would be a strong number for him after a sackless first season.

