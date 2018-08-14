As the team heads to Minnesota for joint practices with the Vikings, this week's edition of the Jaguars Mailbag features questions about the secondary, special teams and more.

@Dylan_Kiernan asks: How many safeties are the Jaguars going to keep?

Mike Kaye: This is a great question. The Jaguars suddenly have a smorgasbord of safety talent. From starters Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church to free-agent additions Cody Davis and Don Carey to young studs Ronnie Harrison, Jarrod Wilson and C.J. Reavis, the Jaguars are absolutely stacked at the safety spot. Gipson, Church and Harrison are locks to make the roster, while Davis appears to be a safe bet for the fourth spot. Wilson, Reavis and Carey are competing for the fifth and - possibly - a sixth job.

Carey was brought in as a special teams ace. Last year, the Jaguars brought in Audie Cole and Josh McNary for similar roles only to cut them before the season started. Carey has a lot of experience on special teams but is he good enough on defense? His biggest asset on defense is that he has the versatility to also play cornerback, which would help the Jaguars if they wanted to go light with their defensive back numbers.

Wilson has been with the Jaguars for two seasons. He did a decent job when filling in for Gipson during the playoffs in January, but the Jaguars still felt the need to add three notable players to the position. Wilson still has upside and a strong special teams game.

Reavis is most likely pegged for the practice squad or someone else's roster. It's going to be hard to cut Wilson - a tenured player - and Carey - an NFL veteran - for an undrafted free agent, especially when a third-round rookie is already on the depth chart. Reavis has done a good job of creating turnovers in practice and if he can excel in the preseason, the Jaguars will have a tough time getting him through the waivers process.

Inevitably, the Jaguars will probably settle on five players at the position. While Reavis has played well in practice and Carey has versatility, Wilson seems to be the most ideal fit of the trio. The Jaguars' trio of undrafted rookie cornerbacks (Tre Herndon, Quenton Meeks and Dee Delaney) have all stood out, so sacrificing one of them for a sixth safety seems unnecessary.

Playoff Coco asks: Who is currently the front-runner for the punt return job?

MK: While Rashad Greene has been the best receiver of the players angling for the sixth wide-out job, Jaydon Mickens seems to be the favorite at the punt returner spot. Mickens proved last season that he can be a playmaker with the ball in his hands. Despite his "front-runner" status, the competition is far from over. Greene's receiving ability has been on point all summer and he will get another shot at the return gig this week.

The dark horse at punt returner is Dede Westbrook, who has been very impressive as a playmaker this offseason. While Westbrook being utilized as the returner makes a ton of sense, the second-year player only returned five punts in college. Granted, he averaged 16.2 yards per return and produced a touchdown during one of his handful of opportunities.

Terrence Hayes asks: Who could be a surprise cut as the 53 is fleshed out over the next couple weeks?

MK: It's hard to imagine second-year defensive end Dawuane Smoot not making the team. However, at this point, Smoot has only really participated in a handful of training camp practices, as wrist and ankle injuries have hindered his availability during the offseason program and now the preseason. Smoot had an okay rookie season but the team has brought in its first-round pick, Taven Bryan, to back up Calais Campbell, as Smoot did last season. On top of that, Carroll Phillips and Lerentee McCray have excelled in Smoot's absence this summer.

Again, it seems unlikely - especially with Dante Fowler being suspended for Week 1 - but Smoot appears to be on the roster bubble. He could potentially be a surprise cut. The Jaguars could also choose to put him on injured reserve, effectively ending his season before it starts.

