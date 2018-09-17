Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is out for the season after sustaining a torn left ACL during a 31-20 victory Sunday against the New England Patriots, a league source confirmed.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report the injury’s extent.

Robinson was injured on the Jaguars’ first offensive possession, which came during the first quarter. He was blocking Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn on a third-and-7 pass play from New England’s 12-yard line and fell awkwardly to the turf.

The Jaguars’ medical staff tended to Robinson before he was helped off the field, unable to put much weight on his left leg. He did not return.

Robinson, 22, had an unsteady start to his second season, but the Jaguars were counting on his emergence after he was solid in 15 regular-season starts as a rookie. They signed All-Pro left guard Andrew Norwell in free agency to bolster that side of their offensive line, which will now look significantly different.

Josh Wells stepped in for Robinson on Sunday and played the rest of the offense’s 63 snaps. Wells, who originally signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie before the 2014 season, has played 34 career games and made four starts last season.

“Josh Wells is a guy that has really worked his ass off to really get up there,” coach Doug Marrone said after the game. “He came in and did a heck of a job [Sunday], obviously, and the guys up front did a nice job today.”

