Nissan Stadium was, and remains, the ultimate "House of Horrors" for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite only trailing 7-3 at the half, the Jaguars could do nothing but watch as the Titans scored 28 points in the third quarter, with three of those touchdowns coming in the span of three minutes. Jacksonville's offense would start clicking soon thereafter, but it was too late: Tennessee was already well on their way to a 42-20 win. The loss drops the Jaguars to 4-7 on the season. The Titans have won 6 of the last 8 meetings between the two, AFC South rivals; Jacksonville has not won in Nashville in six years.

Tennessee marched right down the field on their opening drive of the third quarter, with Ryan Tannehill connecting with offensive lineman Dennis Kelly for a one yard-touchdown. After a Jaguars' three-and-out, Derrick Henry raced 74 yards to the end-zone on the first play from scrimmage to make it 21-3 Titans. Jaguars' returner Michael Walker fumbled the ensuing punt, and, on the subsequent drive, Henry found the end-zone once more for their third touchdown in three minutes.

Yulee native Henry continued to be a thorn in the Jaguars side, rushing for two touchdowns and 159 yards on 19 carries. The Jaguars had held Henry to just 44 yards on the ground in their Week Three meeting with Tennessee. It was the fourth time this season the Jaguars surrendered 200-plus yards on the ground.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not play in that Week Three meeting, and his prescience certainly has changed the dynamic of Tennessee's offense. The former Miami Dolphin was 14 of 18 for 259 yards and four total touchdowns.

As mentioned, the Jaguars defense largely held the Titans offense in check through the first 30 minutes, with Yannick Ngakoue forcing a fumble and Myles Jack and Quincy Williams adding tackles for loss. Abry Jones and Calais Campbell would force a fumble in the second half that turned into a Jaguars' touchdown, but that was largely the only time Jacksonville got to Tannehill in the second half.

The one bright spot for the Jaguars on offense was running back Leonard Fournette. After only carrying the ball eight times against Indianapolis last week, Fournette rushed for 97 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns. He only had one touchdown coming into the game on the season.

Making his second start since returning from the Injured List, quarterback Nick Foles was 32 of 48 for 272 yards and was sacked three times. His offensive line did not do him any favors, with veteran center Brandon Linder's two holding penalties in the first half would prove to be drive-killers.

The Jaguars return to TIAA Bank Field for the first time since October on Sunday, December 1, when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs defeated the Atlanta Falcons 35-22 on Sunday.