Minshew Magic returns, but Jaguars still fall to Titans 31-10

Yulee's Derrick Henry runs wild over the Jaguars yet again, as Jacksonville has now lost 12 straight games

Prior to Sunday's kick-off, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that, although the Jaguars had lost 11 straight games, Doug Marrone had the team "playing hard" over the last five weeks, leaving open the possibility he could return in 2021.

Then, the Tennessee Titans came to Duval County.

Northeast Florida's own Derrick Henry tallied 215 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, leading the first-place Titans to a 31-10 win. In doing so, the Jaguars extended their single season, franchise-worst losing streak to 12 straight games. They have also lost six of their last seven against their heated rivals.

Henry has four, 200-yard-plus, two touchdowns performances in his career -- and two of them have come against the Jaguars. With the Titans already up more than 20 points, Henry did not play the final nine minutes of the game; quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not play the final four.

"I mean, he’s the best running back in the league for a reason and obviously, we put everything on the table to try to stop him today and we weren’t able to get that done," head coach Doug Marrone said.

After serviceable outings against the Browns and Vikings, it all went downhill in a hurry for veteran quarterback Mike Glennon. The journeyman finished 13 of 23 for 85 yards and an interception. Looking for a spark, Doug Marrone pulled Glennon in favor of Gardner Minshew, who had not played since Week 7 after suffering multiple thumb fractures. On his first drive, Minshew did provide a spark, going five-of-seven for 45 yards and a touchdown to Keelan Cole. From there, he was hit or miss: the second-year quarterback finished 18 of 31 for 178 yards. Cole would prove to be the Jaguars' leading receiver with seven catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Unlike last Sunday, Marrone wouldn't commit to a starter for next week's game.

"I really wanted to try to get a spark. Thinking that Gardner [Minshew II] could extend plays and make some plays with his feet and then he did that," Marrone said. "I haven’t spoken with both guys, so just out of respect for them—obviously, I have in my mind what I want to do, but I’m actually going to make sure I speak to them first, before I do something through the media."

Minshew said its "Marrone's call" who gets the nod next week. But make no mistake: he was excited for his first action since before the bye week.

"I just told the guys, ‘let’s just go have fun. We can’t worry about the score; we can’t worry about anything else," he said. "Let’s just go enjoy this, play the game. It’s not like we’re doing chores, we get to play a game and I think it got something going a little bit, wish it had been better.”

Although he was stifled by the Titans' defense most of the day, rookie running back James Robinson was able to roll for 67 yards, putting him over the 1,000-yrd plateau for the season. He also had 16 yards receiving. Robinson now owns the record for most all-purpose yards for an undrafted rookie. Marrone said that, post-game, he did signal Robinson out in the locker room to congratulate him in front of his teammates.

The Jaguars young defense had moments on Sunday, including a forced fumble by Dawuane Smoot, recovered by undrafted rookie Doug Costin. Second-year player Joe Giles-Harris added a sack, and first-round rookie K'Lavon Chaisson had another encouraging performance with several quarterback pressures. Veteran Myles Jack led the way with 10 tackles for Jacksonville.

For the Titans, Tannehill was 19 of 24 for 212 yards and two touchdowns. He and AJ Brown hooked up almost instantly on Tennessee's opening drive for a 37-yard, flea flicker touchdown. Former Jaguar Geoff Swaim also caught a touchdown from Tannehill.