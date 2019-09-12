Even Minshew Magic could not cure the struggles of a once-proud "Sacksonville."

Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew got his first start since Week Ten, but the same, struggling Jacksonville defense that has shown up the last four weeks also returned, as Jacksonville (4-9) fell to the Chargers (5-8) 45-10 at TIAA Bank Field.

Chargers running backs Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon combined for 156 yards, the fourth time in the last five games the Jaguars have both allowed over 200 rushing yards and allowed 100+ yards to a single running back.

Jacksonville only trailed 7-3 entering the second quarter, but Los Angeles would score two touchdowns and a field goal in that second period -- including 10 points in the final 1:34 before halftime. They'd add two more scores in the third quarter, both "Sportscenter Top Ten Play" worthy touchdowns by Ekeler and wide receiver Mike Williams. Quarterback Phillip Rivers was 16 of 22 for 314 yards and three touchdowns; he did not play in the fourth quarter with the game already in-hand. Tyrod Taylor also threw a touchdown in relief.

Minshew and the Jaguars offense moved down the field slowly but steadily on the opening drive of the game, but had to settle for a Josh Lambo field goal. They struggled to do anything else for the rest of the first half. Minshew would find Nick O'Leary for a touchdown in the third quarter, O'Leary's first as a Jaguar and Minshew's 15th of the season, a new Jaguars rookie record.

After a promising opening drive, Leonard Fournette was held to 50 yards on 15 carries. On that opening drive, he did eclipse the 1,000 yard mark for the season, the first Jaguar to hit the mark in just 13 games since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2011. It is the second, 1,000 yard season of Fournette's career.

The Jaguars travel to Oakland and Atlanta the next two weekends before wrapping up the 2019 season at home against Indianapolis.