Close, but no dice: Jaguars fall to Browns 27-25

Cleveland's backfield duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt prove to be too much as Jaguars fall to 1-10 in 2020

For the third time in four weeks, the Jaguars were in a one-possession ball game entering the fourth quarter.

For the fourth time in four weeks, they came away winless.

Despite a one-point deficit to start the final period, Jacksonville (1-10) ultimately fell to the Browns (8-3) 27-25 on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. It is officially the team's worst start to a season since 2014 (1-10).

Cleveland's 1-2 punch of running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt proved to be the knock-out blow. Chubb rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown, while Hunt added 62 yards. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns. While Mayfield was hot-and-cold, his connection with wide receiver Jarvis Landry was as surefire as ever. Landry tallied eight catches for 143 yards and one score.

In his first start for Jacksonville -- and his first start in three years -- journeyman Mike Glennon was very efficient. The veteran was 20 of 35 for 235 yards, throwing touchdowns to rookie Collin Johnson and tight end Tyler Eifert. Glennon had a chance to play the hero in the end, but failed to convert a game-tying, two-point conversion.

Much will be said about head coach Doug Marrone's decision to go for two earlier in the game, after a Cleveland penalty moved the Jaguars closer to the end-zone. Jacksonville did not convert that two-point try either; it made the latter try necessary.

With D.J. Chark and Chris Conley both sidelined with injuries, Johnson enjoyed a career day. The fifth-round pick out of Texas had a team high four catches for 96 yards, including his 46-yard touchdown. Fellow rookie Laviska Shenault returned from an injury of his own and added three catches for 31 yards and one rushing play, while Keelan Cole had three catches for 44 yards.

And, of course: the Jaguars most consistent player -- rookie running back James Robinson -- was consistent as ever. The Illinois State product had his fourth career, 100+ rushing yard day, carrying the rock 22 times for 128 yards on the ground. He added 31 receiving yards, too.

Down multiple starters -- and without their defensive coordinator, Todd Wash (COVID-19 protocol) and multiple assistants -- the Jaguars' defense was serviceable. Joe Schobert forced a fumble to begin the second half, which Andrew Wingard recovered; that would set up Glennon's touchdown to Eifert. Dawuane Smoot added a sack and a TFL. Playing their first significant time of the season, rookie cornerbacks Luq Barcoo and Josiah Scott were certainly tested, but Barcoo did come away with a TFL, while Scott added four tackles. The always-steady Myles Jack led the Jaguars with nine tackles.

Jaguars third-round rookie nose tackle Da'Von Hamilton was carted off with a knee injury at the two-minute warning; the Jaguars could ill-afford to lose him, having placed Josh Allen on Injured Reserve earlier this week.