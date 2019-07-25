If you're a fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars, First Coast News has you covered.

This week Team Sideline will be at the team's 2019 training camp bring you the latest coverage of all things Jaguar related in a blog that will be updated daily.

DAY FOUR, JULY 28

Jalen Ramsey is ready to take off in 2019

Jalen was pretty honest with the media per usual on Sunday. Said he continues to work on his "entire game" during the offseason.





Jaguars fans out in full force

Well it is apparent that the Jaguars faithful has not given up on this team. More importantly they are itching for football. Estimated around 6,000 people showed up for Sunday's practice.

DAY THREE, JULY 27

Wide Receivers Shine on Day Three

The Jaguars' front office held firm to its belief this off-season that the wide receiving room was far superior than last year's statistics indicated -- and so far, that has largely held up.

Dede Westbrook made two, 20-plus yard catches during 11-on-11 drills, including one that Nick Foles narrowly slid past an out-stretched Jalen Ramsey. D.J. Chark also had several catches, including two out-route's that drew "ooo's" and "ahh's" from the Jaguars' fans in attendance.

Although not receivers in name, Saturday also marked the first time Nick Foles went to his tight end's in 11-on-11. His first of such passes went to the returning James O'Shaugnessy; third-round draftee Josh Oliver also took rep's with the first team, although he primarily served as a blocker.

Allen a "Full-Go" at Defensive End

The Jaguars have been cautious as first-round draftee Josh Allen recovers from a bruise knee, limiting him to individual drills and running the first two days of practice. The training wheels came off on Saturday though: with veteran Calais Campbell given a partial off-day, Allen was in on the first 11-on-11 drill of the day at defensive end.

After slipping on his first attempt, Allen also shined in the pass rushing drills.

The offensive line "won" that first, individual rush drill of the season, but Allen beat both first-team right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi and Leonard Wester with speed moves.

All Smiles for Helmet Hike

An annual highlight of Training Camp, the Jaguars were escorted onto the practice field by some of the youngest fans of Sacksonville on Saturday.

Rain, Rain, Go Away

Although the Jaguars did continue practicing until their scheduled, 11:40 a.m. finish, a brief downpour forced the Jaguars to close practice to the public shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday's practice was open to season ticket holders only.

Quick Hits

- A.J. Bouye (hamstring soreness) was back on the field after being limited on Friday.

- Yannick Ngakoue's hold-out for a new contract continues. After missing four days, he faces a fine of $160,000. Ngakoue was also absent from Mandatory Mini-Camp, bringing his total to $248,650.

- The Jaguars will be in pads for the first time this season during Sunday's training session. Head Coach Doug Marrone said the team could've gone full pads Saturday, but opted for helmets and shoulder pads. After an injury-ravaged 2018 season, the Jaguars' coaching staff continues to seek a "smarter, not harder" approach to training camp, Marrone said.

DAY TWO, JULY 26

Calais Campbell watching out for Josh Allen

It is always difficult to make the transition to the NFL from College football, but it helps when you can have a veteran like Calais Campbell through the process.

"He's very physically blessed that's for sure" Calais had those immediate thoughts on Josh before going on to say "We got to do some things before camp a little bit we were working together and my man is very blessed."

Leonard Fournette working on his hands

One thing that Nick Foles did so successfully during his time in Philadelphia was find the tight ends & running backs in the receiving game. With 3rd down back T.J. Yeldon out of the picture in 2019 we have seen an improvement this camp in Fournette's ability to use his hands as a receiver.

DAY ONE, JULY 25





Ngakoue A No-Show at Camp

As anticipated, Yannick Ngakoue was absent at the first day of Training Camp as he continues to lobby for a new contract. Ngakoue was the first topic Head Coach Doug Marrone addressed in his opening press conference, saying he has been communicating with Ngakoue.

"He's been working hard, he's trying to get this thing done, we're trying to get this thing done... He's gonna come. He's going to report -- I don't know when -- but I know it will be before a certain date. And when he comes, we'll be excited about it."

Foles, Receivers Showcase Strong Connection

Although the Jaguars' new QB1 wasn't as crisp as he showed in several spring practices, he was able to consistently find the likes of Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley, and D.J. Chark -- and hit them square on "the numbers."

Westbrook in particular impressed the FCN Sports staff, showcasing crisp route running and blazing speed, particularly in crossing routes.

Second-year pro D.J. Chark was also seen seeking advice from the veteran Westbrook, while Chark, Conley and Foles stayed after practice for an extended conversation and walk-through.

Minshew Starts with Second Team

The Jaguars' sixth-round draft pick immediately assumed reps with the second-team on Day One of Training Camp. Former Jaguars' draftee Tanner Lee worked with the third team, while Alex McGough took the remaining reps.

Given the Jaguars' depth at receiver, this meant Minshew found himself working with the likes of Keelan Cole, D.J. Chark and Terrelle Pryor. Pryror was by far Minshew's favorite target, but his highlight of the day was a 20-plus yard completion to Cole over the middle that drew cheers from the Jaguars' fans in attendance.

Allen Looking to Learn

In Ngakoue's absence, the prescience of the No. 7 overall Draft pick has become all the more important; and it looks like Josh Allen recognizes that. The rookie out of Kentucky was limited to individual work as he recovers from a bruise suffered in OTAs, running, medicine ball work and hitting the bags.

However, and perhaps most impressive, seemingly following every drill and during each water break, Allen was actively seeking out coaches to review technique. He also sought out captain Calais Campbell at different points of practice.

Something Old, Something New on Offensive Line

With Cam Robinson still rehabbing from a torn ACL, the Jaguars' starting lineup was as follows on Day One of Training Camp:

LT - Josh Wells

LG - Andrew Norwell

C - Brandon Linder

RG - A.J. Cann

RT - Cedric Ogbuehi

Second-round draft pick Jawaan Taylor did take rep's with the first team at right tackle during 11-on-11 drills.

Other Notes

- Linebacker Myles Jack (illness) was sidelined with a stomach bug.

- Fifth-round Draft pick RyQuell Armstead was originally slated to begin Training Camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list; however, there was a misread on the GPS tracking his conditioning, so he was ready to go. Armstead took second and third team rep's during 11-on-11.

- New linebacker Jake Ryan, recovering from a torn ACL, suffered "a setback during the summer" that Doug Marrone said was non-football related. He begins the year on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.

- Marrone said he anticipates Cam Robinson and Marqise Lee (knee) returning "at some point" of Training Camp. Both begin the summer on the PUP list.





