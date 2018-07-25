JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars Pro Bowl linebacker Telvin Smith enters his fifth training camp with a sense of confidence and a desire to improve upon what was the best year of his career. He has a strong feeling about himself and his team as he enters the meat of the four-year, $50 million contract extension he inked in October of last year.

"I think we're the best team in the league," Smith said Wednesday during his first training camp press conference.

"It's not that I'm knocking anybody else, there are some talented teams out there, but if I don't lock in right now and believe wholeheartedly that my team will be the last team standing, you're not ready for that fight that's about to come."

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

The team's preparation for the fight ahead will begin this week during the early stages of training camp. The grind will be evident and the work will be thorough over the next several weeks. Smith hopes the long days will pay off as the team looks to make another playoff push.

"I think now we're making the joke that a lot of people work from 9-5, we work 5-9 around here," Smith said. "It's that aspect of being here all day, locking into what you want to do and what you want the team to become."

The Jaguars want to become Super Bowl champions for the first time in franchise history. The 90 players inside TIAA Bank Field believe they have a shot at greatness and the brass ring of an NFL championship is not far from their grasp.

"I think you can only set the bar too high when you don't believe it yourself," Smith said. "I think this team is full of confidence, full of talent, full of hard and dedication, so the bar is as high as we set it. It's not 'where can we go?' It's 'where do we want to go?' That's what we're working on now, making sure that we go where we want to go come February."

Smith finds himself in a favorable situation at age 27. He is young, well-paid and surrounded by talent throughout the Jaguars' roster. However, "potential" is a dangerous word and as an NFL veteran, Smith knows success is built on the football field and not hypotheticals.

"I'm at a point to where I can say I've accomplished a lot, I've seen a lot but at the same time I'm at a crossroads to say your career go here to legendary status if you lock in now," Smith said. "And man, who would be in a situation, locked into a contract on a team like this - what more do you more do you want as a player? You've got your defense around you, so I know for the next couple of years this is a situation that anybody would want to be in. It's just personally on me, on the players on the team, to see what we can do with it."

Although Smith is excited about the upcoming season and the flattering predictions made for the Jaguars, he wants his team to take its time with building something special. The former FSU standout doesn't want the team to overlook the here and now.

"It's great to talk Super Bowl, it's great to talk 16-0, but you don't get to 16-0 without 1-0, so we've got to understand the ultimate goal and don't get outside of it, getting ready to play these games," Smith said. "And make sure we focus on the game we have to play first."

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV