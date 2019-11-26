For the first time, former Jaguars running back Fred Taylor is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli, who spent four of his seasons opening running lanes for Taylor, is also among the semifinalists, as is Lee High School graduate LeRoy Butler.

The three were among 25 players named as semifinalists Tuesday afternoon by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Boselli reached the finalist stage last year, while Butler was a semifinalist.

The semifinal nod is the first for Taylor, overlooked to this stage by Hall voters despite rushing for 11,695 yards and 66 touchdowns during a 13-year NFL career. Of those, 11,271 yards and 62 touchdowns came with the Jaguars.

Boselli played seven seasons for the Jaguars from 1995 to 2001, making five Pro Bowls and three times earning first-team All-Pro designation before injuries shortened his career.

Butler, who starred at Lee and Florida State, played 12 years for the Green Bay Packers and four times earned first-team All-Pro status. He recorded 38 interceptions and 20.5 sacks, and won Super Bowl XXXI with the Packers after the 1996 season.

If selected, Butler would be the third local defensive back voted into the Hall in as many years, following Brian Dawkins (Raines) and Champ Bailey (Charlton County).

