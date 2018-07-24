JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars Pro Bowl linebacker Telvin Smith hosted a free football camp on Tuesday at the Dream Finders Homes Flex Field at Daily's Place.

More than 250 teenagers were preselected to participate in the event by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida. The participants, ages 13-17, took part in non-contact drills led by Smith.

"I'm blessed to be in this situation but there are so many people who are not and I'm seeing them get to my point and they don't know what to do," Smith said. "I just want to help somebody get into the position to get it in their mind that this is what I want to do, have a plan [because] so many people don't."

The two-hour camp featured several different drills. Fellow Jaguars players, Marqise Lee, Malik Jackson, Keelan Cole and Leonard Fournette, helped Smith with coaching up the teenagers.

Smith said the event means a lot to him because he was once in the same place as the current participants. The linebacker said football camps helped him become the player he is today.

"In the mindset of children in neighborhoods that only know those neighborhoods, you don't see much outside of it, so you act accordingly to those guidelines," Smith said. "And being under those same circumstances, I can relate to them but at the same time, like Leonard [Fournette] said, we can show them that we're the examples. We made it out so you don't have to go down that road, but this is not the only road and that's what we're going to try and get in their ear."

Smith and dozens of his veteran teammates are set to return to TIAA Bank Field on Wednesday for the start of the Jaguars' annual training camp. The veteran defender said it was nice to host a charity event now so he can focus on football moving forward.

"It actually kinda is the best because it's getting me in the mindset to be thankful for where I'm at," Smith said. "When you see all of these kids and they want to get to the place where you [are at], and you're standing here literally, you really got to stand back and say 'this is the reason why I do it.'"

