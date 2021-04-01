x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars request to interview Robert Saleh, Arthur Smith for head coach opening

While Urban Meyer rumors swirl, the Jaguars have requested to interview multiple coaches already in the NFL
Credit: AP
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars have reportedly requested interviews with multiple coaches already in the NFL, one within the division. The Chargers, Jets, Texans, Lions, Falcons and Jaguars have all asked to interview Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for their head coaching vacancies. 

Credit: AP
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith instructs his players during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool)

The 38-year-old Arthur Smith is one of the hottest names around the league. Every team who has an opening requested an interview. In his second year as the Titans offensive coordinator he the team averaging 396.4 yards a game, third in the NFL.

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 22: Geno Hayes #55 and J.T. Thomas #52 of the Jacksonville Jaguars talk with the linebacker coach Robert Saleh during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 22, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Jaguars 13-12. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is also a name to keep an eye on in Jacksonville. Saleh has been the defensive coordinator in San Francisco since 2017 and was a major key in the 2019 Super Bowl run. Saleh is familiar with Jacksonville spending three seasons as the Jaguars linebacker coach from 2014-2016. 