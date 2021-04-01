Jaguars request to interview Robert Saleh, Arthur Smith for head coach opening

While Urban Meyer rumors swirl, the Jaguars have requested to interview multiple coaches already in the NFL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars have reportedly requested interviews with multiple coaches already in the NFL, one within the division. The Chargers, Jets, Texans, Lions, Falcons and Jaguars have all asked to interview Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for their head coaching vacancies.

The 38-year-old Arthur Smith is one of the hottest names around the league. Every team who has an opening requested an interview. In his second year as the Titans offensive coordinator he the team averaging 396.4 yards a game, third in the NFL.