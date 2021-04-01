Jaguars request to interview Robert Saleh, Arthur Smith for head coach opening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars have reportedly requested interviews with multiple coaches already in the NFL, one within the division. The Chargers, Jets, Texans, Lions, Falcons and Jaguars have all asked to interview Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for their head coaching vacancies.
The 38-year-old Arthur Smith is one of the hottest names around the league. Every team who has an opening requested an interview. In his second year as the Titans offensive coordinator he the team averaging 396.4 yards a game, third in the NFL.
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is also a name to keep an eye on in Jacksonville. Saleh has been the defensive coordinator in San Francisco since 2017 and was a major key in the 2019 Super Bowl run. Saleh is familiar with Jacksonville spending three seasons as the Jaguars linebacker coach from 2014-2016.