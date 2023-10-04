LONDON, UK — After a much-needed win against the Atlanta Falcons overseas, the Jaguars may have another obstacle in front of them. I'm not talking about just the Buffalo Bills. I'm talking about injuries.
On Wednesday, October 4th, the Jaguars released an injury report. Some big names were on it.
7 WR Zay Jones, Knee, LIMITED
11 WR Parker Washington, Knee, DNP
26 S Antonio Johnson, Hamstring, LIMITED
33 LB Devin Lloyd, Thumb, DNP
39 WR Jamal Agnew, Quad, LIMITED
41 OLB Josh Allen, Shoulder, LIMITED
91 OLB Dawuane Smoot, Achilles, LIMITED
74 OL Cam Robinson, Not Injury Related - Returning from Suspension, FULL
94 DL Folorunso Fatukasi, Shoulder, LIMITED
Josh Allen had a phenomenal game against the Falcons with three sacks and a game-clinching sack/fumble, in a 23-7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium. On Wednesday, the team reported Allen was limited at practice with a shoulder injury.
The Jaguars will release anther injury report ahead of the game on Sunday.
