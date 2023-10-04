Zay Jones didn't suit up against the Falcons following an injury against the Houston Texans game.

LONDON, UK — After a much-needed win against the Atlanta Falcons overseas, the Jaguars may have another obstacle in front of them. I'm not talking about just the Buffalo Bills. I'm talking about injuries.

On Wednesday, October 4th, the Jaguars released an injury report. Some big names were on it.

7 WR Zay Jones, Knee, LIMITED

11 WR Parker Washington, Knee, DNP

26 S Antonio Johnson, Hamstring, LIMITED

33 LB Devin Lloyd, Thumb, DNP

39 WR Jamal Agnew, Quad, LIMITED

41 OLB Josh Allen, Shoulder, LIMITED

91 OLB Dawuane Smoot, Achilles, LIMITED

74 OL Cam Robinson, Not Injury Related - Returning from Suspension, FULL

94 DL Folorunso Fatukasi, Shoulder, LIMITED

Josh Allen had a phenomenal game against the Falcons with three sacks and a game-clinching sack/fumble, in a 23-7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium. On Wednesday, the team reported Allen was limited at practice with a shoulder injury.

The Jaguars will release anther injury report ahead of the game on Sunday.