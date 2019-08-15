Let’s face it. Nothing compares to #DUUUVAL’s energy at TIAA Bank Field during a game. From the loud noises fans create, to the bright lights from the large video boards. All of the excitement can be challenging for guests with sensory needs.

Jaguars Director of Fan Experience, Sarah Mathis, says guests with sensory needs often find themselves isolated from the community.

“One out of six Americans actually have a sensory issue," Mathis said. "It’s not just for individuals with autism. It’s also individuals that have or suffer from PTSD, from anxiety and several other things. So we want to make sure they come to the game and have fun and feel included and are able to enjoy themselves.”

The Jags partnered with Kulture City to improve the ability to accommodate guests with sensory needs.

“In the sensory bags, it has items such as noise-canceling headphones, a feelings thermometer, a few fidget things and then we also have weighted lap pads that guests can use,” Mathis said.

The bags, which are free to use, can be checked out at guest services before the game and must be returned after the game.

During the regular season, a sensory room will be available for those with sensory needs who want or need to take a break or timeout during the game.