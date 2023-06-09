Jaguars hope to break the losing streaking against Colts in season opener

In fact, the big cats have lost to the Colts nine out of the last ten games.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While we are pumped to see the Jaguars go up against the Indianapolis Colts, the reality is the Colts have owned the Jags off late.

In fact, the big cats have lost to the Colts nine out of the last ten games.

Last year against when the jags squared off against the Colts, Dougie P's team struck first and led 14-13 at the half.

But Indianapolis found a way to edge Jacksonville 34-27. But that was then, and this is now, and coach Pederson feels good about his team's chances Sunday.

The Colts have a new secret weapon which they're planning on using for the season opener:

Rookie, Anthony Richardson.

“We’ve got to stay disciplined.”



Coach Pederson on preparing for Anthony Richardson.#JAXvsIND | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/LBSsKxaPCY — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 6, 2023

Despite the excitement to get after it for season, head coach, Doug Pederson said it's important not to forget the goal. He knows the week one match up won't be a breeze.

Richardson is Colt's QB1, and Pederson said he's watched how he plays and knows going up against him and the Colt's offense won't be an easy task.