Jaguars hire former Texans VP of Communications Amy Palcic to lead communications

When he became Jaguars head coach, Urban Meyer promised to hire an "elite" staff.
According to All-Pro JJ Watt: he just hired the best of the best.
Meyer announced via Twitter Monday night that Amy Palcic, formerly the Houston Texans VP of Communications, will "lead communications" for the Jaguars this fall. Palcic was relieved of her duties in November to much controversy; she is considered one of the top PR pro's in the NFL and was the first woman to ever lead an NFL team's PR department. She had been with the Texans since 2013. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans informed Palcic she was "no longer a cultural fit."
But she is for Meyer's elite staff in Jacksonville.
Palcic's Texans staff won the Pete Rozelle Award in 2017, given annually by the Pro Football Writers of America to the league's best PR staff. She was instrumental in helping organize Watt's Hurricane Harvey relief fund.