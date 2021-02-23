Jaguars hire former Texans VP of Communications Amy Palcic to lead communications

Meyer announced via Twitter Monday night that Amy Palcic, formerly the Houston Texans VP of Communications, will "lead communications" for the Jaguars this fall. Palcic was relieved of her duties in November to much controversy; she is considered one of the top PR pro's in the NFL and was the first woman to ever lead an NFL team's PR department. She had been with the Texans since 2013. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans informed Palcic she was "no longer a cultural fit."