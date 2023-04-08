No matter what sport you play, the relationship between a coach and player is essential to the product during game time.

Jaguars Special Teams Coach, Heath Farwell said he's seen tremendous growth between the coaches and players chemistry on the field.

Especially the wide receivers and Coach Chad Hall.

Farwell, who's played the game and coached for several years you can say; real recognize real.

And coach Hall, is that guy.

“His energy, his passion – not only for the game, but for his players. They feel that; he’s genuine.”



Heath Farwell on Chad Hall’s impact. pic.twitter.com/WcKdRJKOoe — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 3, 2023

Farwell said he's excited to see what the product on the field will look like.

"The relationship aspect of coaching gets the most out of them. Develop a relationship early on, and then showing them passion and being genuine. I think those are some of the best qualities as a coach. He's top notch in all of those. I think it shows. The players in Buffalo loved him, and then down here," said Farwell.

He knows the interactions the players are having with their coaches during training camp will go a long way, come season.

"The details he teaches them. When you see him out there coaching his individual, you see the little details, the special teachings he does with his coaches. I don't know receiver position even close to what he knows, but I know the details enough to know he's a great teacher," Farwell added.