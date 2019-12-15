The last five weeks, the Jaguars have lost by 17 or more points, the longest such streak since the 1986 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quite frankly, they've been run out of the building each week.

Win or lose, everyone must go home this Sunday in Oakland.

And win or lose, the Jaguars may be running.

With their passionate fanbase -- affectionately named "The Black Hole" -- behind them, the Raiders will be bidding farewell to Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, as they prepare for their impending move to Las Vegas in 2020. Thus, the Jaguars (4-9) will be making history in a different light, as the final team to play the Raiders (6-7) in Oakland. Kick-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST.

When/Will Changes Be Made in Jacksonville?

With the Jaguars already eliminated from the playoffs, the biggest story-line heading into Sunday's game: when, who, and will Jaguars owner Shad Khan entrust power to in 2020?

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that changes are expected in Jacksonville.

"Some sources around the league believe that it will be challenging for Marrone to keep his job, and others think Coughlin could step aside to spend more time with his family," according to the report.

General manager Dave Caldwell was also mentioned as someone who the Jaguars could part ways with. Schefter noted that change is not expected to come until after the season finale December 29th against the Indianapolis Colts.

Will Jacobs Be the Next to Run Wild on Jags?

Oakland rookie running back Josh Jacobs is expected to play Sunday after missing the last two weeks with a shoulder injury. Jacobs has already eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing despite only playing 12 games. He has tallied seven touchdowns this season.

The Jaguars run defense is ranked 30th in the league, allowing an average of 140 yards per game. However, they have ranked last in the league during this five-game skid, allowing 200-plus yards in all but one game. They have also allowed five different running backs to go over 100 yards on their own.

Can Fournette Have Success Against Raiders?

With leading receiver D.J. Chark out with an ankle injury, quarterback Gardner Minshew will need all the help he can get. An Oakland run-defense that allows 100-plus yards per game and is seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns surrendered just might open the door for Leonard Fournette.

The third-year pro only has three touchdowns this season, but has eclipsed the 1,000-yard plateau for the second time in his career. Fournette hasn't had a 100+ yard day since the Jaguars' win in Cincinnati Week Seven, but he continues to have a break-out year as a receiver, hauling in at least three passes in every game this season save that win over the Bengals.