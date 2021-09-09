Jaguars Hall of Fame fan needs help in charity challenge

Tyler Derby is competing against Texans fans to raise the most money for charity. His charity of choice: the Jaguars Foundation

No, that's not a typo.

Tyler Derby actually was inducted into the Pro Football Ultimate Fan Association (PFUFA) Hall of Fame at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

And now he needs all of Duval's help.

Derby has been selected to represent the Jaguars in the PFUFA Charity Challenge. During this opening week of the NFL slate, he is competing with a Houston Texans Hall of Fame fan to raise the most money for charity. Tyler has selected the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation as his charity of choice with 100% of the proceeds going to the Jaguars Foundation and staying Jacksonville. The Jaguars Foundation supports programs benefiting economically and socially disadvantaged youth, families and other NFL and team charitable initiatives.

Our matchup with the Texans kicks off before Week 1.



If we can help Hall of Fame Jaguars fan Tyler Derby out-raise the Texans’ challenger, 100% of the proceeds go to the Jaguars Foundation! — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 28, 2021

If Jaguars fans out-raise Texans fans, Tyler wins a custom wrestling belt and Jaguars fans everywhere have bragging rights over the Texans for another year. The challenge ends on Saturday, September 11, the day before the Jaguars take on the Texans in their season opener.

See www.pfufa.org for more information on the Pro Football Ultimate Fan Association.

Visit www.jaguars.com/community for more information on the Jaguars Foundation.