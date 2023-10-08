Trevor Lawrence had more than 300 passing yards and Travis Etienne Jr. had over 100 yards on the ground.

LONDON, UK — Jamal Agnew was among several Jaguars players who had an injury early in the trip to London. He too, was ready to go just in time for the Bills game.

In the first drive of the game, Trevor Lawrence wasn't able to convert a crucial first down and as the team settled for a field goal. While the offense was slow to start off, the defense held the Bills to a three and out on their first drive.

With just under seven minutes left in the first quarter, Zay Jones made the catch in the endzone for his first touchdown since being out weeks ago against the Houston Texans. The Jaguars would go for a two-point conversion and Etienne cashes it in. Now, the score is 8-0, and the Jaguars have the early lead. A good day for the Jaguars so far.

Despite the slow start, the Buffalo Bills picked it up in the second quarter. Josh Allen connected with Stefon Diggs for a touchdown.

Before the half, the Jaguars had a chance to get one more touchdown in, but Lawrence was strip sacked by Bills' A.J. Epenesa.

Still, the Jaguars would go on top at the half, 11-7.

The third quarter wasn't the prettiest quarter the Jaguars have played. The Bills woke up from their jet lag and drove down the field this quarter.

In the fourth, the Jaguars and Bills battled for momentum and struggled. The Jaguars couldn't get a break on penalties. It felt like the field was lit up yellow most of the game... enjoy the memes.

Every time Trevor Lawrence makes a bad throw: pic.twitter.com/klPBleQzpa — Hypocritical Bills Fan (@billsmafiaer) October 8, 2023

“Trevor lawrence overthrows! 4th down”



refs: pic.twitter.com/qh5QGsPeCZ — josh allens mullet (@jaylegone) October 8, 2023

The Jaguars' luck somewhat would turn around mid-4th quarter as Trevor Lawrence handed it off to Travis Etienne Jr. for a six-yard touchdown. The Jaguars needed this touchdown! They had not scored since the first quarter. At this time, the Jaguars remained on top, 18-7.

The Bills clapped right back on the Jaguars. In their second attempt from after a penalty, Josh Allen found Gabe Davis for a touchdown. The Jaguars were still leading, but not by a lot, 18-13. The Bills attempted the 2-point conversion, but were unable to convert it.

With three minutes left in the game, Trevor Lawrence surpassed 300 passing yards as he completed a pass to Calvin Ridley.

The Jaguars were not successful down the middle most of the game, but Travis Etienne Jr. found his luck and took it down to the endzone. The Jaguars widened the lead 25-13, but just when you think the Jaguars have a good shot at wrapping this one up, the Bills answered back and scored.

The Jaguars still held firm of the lead 25-20, with 2:11 left in the game.