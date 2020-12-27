With Jets win over Cleveland, Jaguars secure No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Win or lose next week: the Jaguars are picking first in this April's Draft, presumably will select new starting quarterback

It happened.

After losing 13 straight games, the New York Jets have won two games in a row.

And in doing so: they've assured the 1-14 Jacksonville Jaguars that, no matter what happens Week 17, the Jaguars will select first overall in this April's NFL Draft. Presumably, the Jaguars will select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, long-considered the premier player in this year's crop of draftees.

Thanks to the Jets' greater strength of schedule, even if the Jaguars defeat the Colts next week, the Jaguars would have the tie-breaker to have the first overall pick. This would be the first time the Jaguars have ever selected first overall in franchise history.