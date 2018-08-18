Left guard Andrew Norwell (calf) and first-round defensive lineman Taven Bryan (abdomen) will need to wait at least one more week to make their Jaguars debuts.

Norwell, Bryan, and right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee) were among the notable players held out of Saturday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Norwell, Bryan and Parnell have been limited participants in practice during the preseason. Bryan and Parnell have been dealing with injuries since the early days of training camp, while Norwell suffered calf tightness prior to the team's preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, free safety Tashaun Gipson and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus were among the other notable names on the list of players who did not dress for the game.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler also missed the game due to their week-long suspension that was handed out last Sunday. Ramsey and Fowler are set to return to the team facility on Monday.

Below is the complete list of players who did not dress for the matchup against the Vikings:

CB Jalen Ramsey

FS Cody Davis

FS Tashaun Gipson

DT Eli Ankou

DE Dante Fowler

LB Brooks Ellis

OG Andrew Norwell

RT Jermey Parnell

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

DT Taven Bryan

DE Dawuane Smoot

DT Marcell Dareus

