JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars will be without starting center Brandon Linder during their "dress rehearsal" third preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.

Linder (knee) was injured during the first half of the Jaguars’ 14-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings last week. Linder’s replacement in the lineup will be long-time backup Tyler Shatley, who started eight games during the course of the previous two seasons.

While Linder is missing the game, the starting offensive line will feature its most talented group of the preseason. All-Pro left guard Andrew Norwell (calf) and right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee) will make their preseason debuts against the Falcons, joining starting left tackle Cam Robinson and right guard A.J. Cann for the first time during the exhibition slate.

On the opposite side of the ball, Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Bouye (illness), safety Ronnie Harrison (hamstring), linebacker Donald Payne (hip) defensive end Dawuane Smoot (ankle) and nose tackle Eli Ankou (knee) will miss the game against the Falcons. Smoot and Ankou have been banged up throughout the majority of training camp and the entire preseason.

Veteran cornerback Tyler Patmon will start in place of Bouye opposite Jalen Ramsey, who returns after missing last week's game due to a team-enforced suspension.

Here is the complete list of Jaguars players who will not participate against Atlanta:

CB A.J. Bouye

C Brandon Linder

DT Eli Ankou

DE Dawuane Smoot

LB Donald Payne

S Ronnie Harrison

The Jaguars will host the Falcons at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday at 7 p.m. Jacksonville-area fans can watch the game for free online at jaguars.com/live.

