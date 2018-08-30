TAMPA -- The Jaguars plan to line up without 34 key players during the team's preseason finale on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

A preseason finale absence is typically indicative of a roster spot earned. Previously assumed roster bubble players missing the game include wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, tight end James O'Shaughnessy and defensive end Lerentee McCray.

Here is the complete list of players who will not play against the Buccaneers:

- QB Blake Bortles

- WR Donte Moncrief

- WR Dede Westbrook

- WR DJ Chark

- RB T.J. Yeldon

- RB Leonard Fournette

- OG A.J. Cann

- RB Corey Grant

- C Brandon Linder

- OG Andrew Norwell

- C/G Tyler Shatley

- OT Cam Robinson

- OT Jermey Parnell

- TE James O'Shaughnessy

- TE Niles Paul

- WR Keelan Cole

- WR Jaydon Mickens

- TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

- CB Jalen Ramsey

- CB A.J. Bouye

- CB Tyler Patmon

- CB D.J. Hayden

- S Ronnie Harrison

- S Tashaun Gipson

- S Barry Church

- LB Myles Jack

- LB Leon Jacobs

- LB Telvin Smith

- DE Lerentee McCray

- DE Yannick Ngakoue

- DE Calais Campbell

- DT Abry Jones

- DT Malik Jackson

- DT Marcell Dareus.

The Jaguars have until Saturday at 4 p.m. to trim their roster from 89 to 53 players.

