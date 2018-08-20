JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars first-round pick Taven Bryan has yet to play in an NFL game.

The rookie from the University of Florida has been battling an abdominal injury that has forced him to take it easy during training camp. Bryan missed a handful of practices and the Jaguars' first two preseason games.

Bryan returned to practice on Monday. Despite the early adversity, Bryan isn't phased by the uncontrollable situation.

“I just take it one day at a time,” Bryan said prior to practice. “I don’t really worry about it. I just do what I can do and move on to the next day.”

Bryan is taking a wait-and-see approach to his injury. He doesn't feel the need to rush back, as the coaching and training staffs have taken precautions with the team's top pick.

Though there is a lack of pressure to return, Bryan's absence has been notable within the Jaguars' defensive line rotation. Prior to suffering the injury during training camp, Bryan impressed his veteran teammates with his work ethic and athletic ability. Following joint practices in Minnesota, Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell anointed Bryan as the best rookie he has worked with during his 11-year career.

“It’s good; at least I’m doing something right,” Bryan said regarding Campbell's compliment. “I’m doing what I'm supposed to be doing and being where I’m supposed to be.”

While rehabbing the abdominal injury, Bryan's place has been on the sidelines. As he focuses on his recovery, he has also taken notice of the work his teammates have put in during practice and games. He is learning from afar as he takes in mental reps.

“Yeah, you get to see a lot,” Bryan said. “You get to see a lot of different perspectives. A lot of the time when you’re playing your position, you focus on what you’re doing: the five [technique], three [technique] and the shade. You don’t really get to see what the nose [tackle] does, what the three-technique does [when you're playing]. Playing the big end, I’m used to just seeing my five technique, six technique and sometimes the wide nine. [Now] I get to sit back and see what everybody else does, it kind of helps you out knowing what everyone else is doing.”

Eventually, Bryan will enter the fray. While the Jaguars haven't announced when he will make his game debut, Bryan is eager to rejoin his teammates soon.

“I’m pretty excited to show what I can do and see how it feels.”

- Despite missing the game against the Vikings, safeties Tashaun Gipson (ankle) and Cody Davis (ankle), left guard Andrew Norwell (calf), right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee), nose tackle Marcell Dareus (pectoral) and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (chest) all participated in practice on Monday.

Center Brandon Linder (knee), linebacker Brooks Ellis (personal), safety Don Carey (hamstring) and guard Chris Reed (knee) all missed practice. Linder, Carey and Reed were injured in the game against Minnesota. Defensive end Dawuane Smoot (ankle) and defensive tackle Eli Ankou (knee) worked with trainers on the sideline in the flex field.

- Defensive end Dante Fowler and cornerback Jalen Ramsey returned from their respective week-long suspensions. Both players practiced upon their return but only Fowler was seen in the locker room prior to the workout.

“They’re back and we’re ready to go," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said before practice. "We have to focus on getting ourselves ready for Atlanta. I know I have a lot going on. I’m trying to get ready for Atlanta, trying to make decisions and be able to write guys up and be able to get this team ready for this week and plans for next week. A lot of that stuff is going on for me personally right now.

- Marrone noted prior to practice that he has no concerns about T.J. Yeldon potentially filling in for starting running back Leonard Fournette if an injury were to occur.

