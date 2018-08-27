The Jaguars filled their 10-man practice squad on Sunday following the initial waiver wire period.

All 10 practice squad players were with the Jaguars throughout the summer, including training camp and the preseason.

Below is the list of players who have been signed to the practice squad:

TE David Grinnage

- The NC State alum spent most of last season on Jacksonville's practice squad. Injuries and a lack of snaps deterred Grinnage's ability to latch on to the active roster following the preseason. With the Jaguars only housing three tight ends, Grinnage could be called up at some point.

S C.J. Reavis

- The former reality show standout made some notable plays during the offseason program and training camp but got caught in a numbers game at safety. He will now be able to develop around a group that he worked with the entire summer. Reavis is a long-term developmental player.

DT Lyndon Johnson

- The Jaguars have favored bigger defensive linemen since the arrival of Marion Hobby. Johnson fits that mold as a big body in the middle. He could develop into an eventual contributor down the road.

LB Nick DeLuca

- While he arrived in the middle of the preseason, DeLuca clearly made an impression on the Jaguars' coaching staff. The linebacker position is somewhat thin on the Jaguars' active roster, so DeLuca could eventually receive a call-up.

CB Dee Delaney

- Delaney was buried on the preseason depth chart with so much talent in front of him. After producing a pick against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Delaney has the opportunity to grow in front of the coaching staff.

RB Brandon Wilds

- The Jaguars seemed to really like Wilds during his preseason stint. He led the team with 88 rushing yards against the Buccaneers on Thursday. He was on the practice squad last year, so maybe this furthers his development.

WR Allen Lazard

- The Jaguars brought Lazard during undrafted free agency after he received plenty of draft buzz. That build-up didn't really reflect his summer in Jacksonville. Now he has the opportunity to develop within the Jaguars' offense.

QB Tanner Lee

- The Jaguars said they were willing to house three quarterbacks this season. Unfortunately for Lee, his spot will be on the practice squad. He will look to show the coaching staff that he can develop into a consistent passer.

CB Quenton Meeks

- Signed as an undrafted free agent, Meeks - like Lazard - came in with a lot of hype. The former Stanford standout had his moments but was caught in a numbers crunch at cornerback. He should be poised for a roster call-up if any injuries occur.

T/G KC McDermott

- As a deep depth lineman, McDermott struggled to standout during training camp. He will now by asked to learn behind the active roster lineup. He could be able to will the role of William Poehls, giving the defensive line good looks on the scout team.

