'They broke my heart a long time ago': Jaguars fans react to Urban Meyer's firing

Many fans say they had high hopes for Meyer, but it was harder to find fans opposed to his ousting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Taking it hard or jumping for joy, Jacksonville Jaguars fans are reacting to Urban Meyer being fired as head coach.

Many fans say they had high hopes for Meyer, but it was harder to find fans opposed to his ousting. When the news broke, one woman told First Coast News it was the first time she’d worn her Jaguars shirt all season.

"On to the next one," said Jaguars fan Brandon McKibben. "That's basically what it is. Anything will be better than this two years in a row of two wins."

Another fan was more skeptical. He believes there should be some kind of proof that Meyer kicked former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, as Lambo claims he did, in case that was the main reason Meyer got fired.

One fan gave a very sad response. This man said he stopped watching the Jaguars because: “They broke my heart a long time ago.” He believes there needs to be more change than Meyer being fired in order for the Jaguars to have a winning season.

Another fan says he'd be more inclined to come out for games if winning was more of a possibility.

"At the end of the day, we just got to start winning and start backing the football team," said fan Leroy Gordon. "I think that's what it is, is a culture of winning, we need to have a culture of winning here in the city."

Fans want to get back to feeling that team spirit and in order to get that, they want wins. Now the question is if getting rid of Meyer will give it to them.