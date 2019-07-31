JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After analyzing fan behavior on social media, a study found that Jaguars have the most vulgar fan base in the National Football League.

Casino.org conducted a study where they scraped over 500,000 comments on Reddit for a wide variety of curse words between Sept. 2017 and Sept. 2018.

The study found that 11.1 profane words were used per 10 members of the Jaguars subreddit. This was good enough for first place.

The Arizona Cardinals fanbase were last on this list, averaging 2.9 profane words every 10 members.

The study was conducted during and after the Jaguars' most successful season since 2007, so the results may not be surprising.

Jaguars fans' favorite profanity? 'D**k.'