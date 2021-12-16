Jaguars fans happy to move on from Urban Meyer, but more concerned about future of the franchise

Most fans were fed up with Meyer, but were more concerned with the franchise's future. Jacksonville has had one winning season since 2008.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars fans are living in an episode of 'Wheel of Fortune,' where the wheel has stopped on a vacation to Cabo.

Most fans are happy to go on the mini-vacation, but they know all too well the next time the wheel spins it could land on a bankrupt wedge.

Fans are hoping Urban Meyer is the last bankrupt spot they land on, but it's become a common theme for their beloved franchise.

"It felt like a new day, hopefully, it's a new future for the Jaguars," Jags fan, Drew McAtee said.

"We just need a new time we need to really just get rid of everybody and redo everything," Jaguars fan, Jayden Harris, said.

Jags fans are tired and aren't sure Meyer being shown the door will change anything.

"When Wayne Weaver was in charge we still kind of had these [problems]," Jaguars fan Circe Lenoble, said.

"It's nothing new I guess so that's why I'm trying to figure out where the real root cause of it and I don't necessarily think it starts with Shad [Khan] we can't get out of this culture that seems to be building," Lenoble added.

Fans have endured one winning season since 2008. Despite all the losing, they'll still be there cheering the loudest.

"It was a snowball of a circus to watch happen it was disheartening but, like you said we're invested and we've been through enough mud with this team," Jaguars fan Tim Bee said.