The Jacksonville Jaguars will be spending more time in London this season. The team will be playing two back-to-back games at Wembley Stadium, Jaguars owner Shad Khan and team President Mark Lamping announced Tuesday.

Fans immediately took to social media announcing their displeasure on the schedule adjustment.

"Wow. What’s the point of being a season ticket holder if you get two less games than every other team?" says fan Lauren Robin Caron. "This is a terrible decision for the team."

Annie Sandoval Hett agrees. "And this why I’m not renewing my season tickets," she said on Facebook after the announcement.

Many others believe this is just another step to the team eventually leaving for the U.K. for good.

"Smart business move when you're looking to relocate," Todd Faulker says.

"First 1, now 2 do you see where this is going? Soon the whole team will be based in London 😡😡😡😡😡," Diane Blackwood said.

"Khan has zero connection with Jacksonville and the fans here!!! I don’t Believe a word he or Lamping are saying and Mayor Curry better start. I have no idea why you would spend money on anything when the team is gradually moving games and the team to London!! Rob Gorman said.

"I think we can all pretty much guess what the endgame is here. It's not staying in Jacksonville permanently for those that need a little help," said Willie McGahey.

The Jacksonville Jaguars mascot carries the flags of the United States and Great Britian ahead of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars, at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

