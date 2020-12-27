Jaguars fall to Bears in home finale, have now dropped 14 straight

Chicago wins 41-17 in Jacksonville's home finale

While the "tanking" New York Jets maintained a multi-score lead for much of their game with the Cleveland Browns, their fellow bottom-feeder, the Jacksonville Jaguars, put on a clinic in futility.

Tied at 10 in the second quarter, the Chicago Bears (8-7) scored 31 unanswered against the lowly Jaguars (1-14), handing Jacksonville its fourteenth consecutive loss. With the 41-17 win, the Bears remain in control of their postseason destiny.

Mike Glennon got the start under-center for the Jaguars. While the veteran journeyman was able to connect with DJ Chark for a beautiful, 20-yard touchodwn grab, there weren't many other highlights for Glennon on Sunday. He finished 24 of 37 for 211 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Chark was the Jaguars leading receiver with four catches on seven targets, but left the game with a leg injury. Laviska Shenault also caught his third touchdown of the season.

With rookie running back James Robinson inactive with an ankle injury, Dare Ogunbowale got the start at tailback for Jacksonville. He finished with 14 carries for 71 yards.

That second quarter proved to be the turning point in Sunday's game in more ways than one. Tied at 10 with under a minute to play, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky hauled up a questionable, jump-ball into the end-zone. Jaguars linebacker Joe Schobert made a tremendous leaping effort and picked off the pass, giving the Jaguars the ball back before the half. But on the first play of the ensuing possession, Glennon was picked off by a wide-open Roquan Smith for his first of two interceptions. The Bears would score a field goal as time expired, got the ball first to begin the second half, and never looked back.

The Schobert interception aside, the once-benched Trubisky performed exceedingly well. He finished 24 of 35 for 265 yards and three total touchdowns, before being spelled by none other than former Jaguars Nick Foles in the fourth quarter. Fellow former Jag Allen Robinson was the Bears' leading receiver, hauling in 10 passes for 103 yards.