Jaguars face Texans in the first game of Urban Meyer, Trevor Lawrence era

Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence make their highly-anticipated NFL debuts Sunday in Houston as the Texans face the Jaguars at 1 p.m. The Jaguars hope to get off on the right foot after a 1-15 season in 2020.

The Texans will also look to improve upon a disappointing 2020 campaign, although they'll do it with a new-look team. David Culley makes his debut as a head coach with the Texans. Franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play due to non-football related reasons.

First Coast News will have live team coverage from Houston all-day long on Sunday.