JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars are feeling pretty good entering their Week 1 matchup with the New York Giants. In fact, after a week of practice, the team's finalized injury report was left blank.

While tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle), center Brandon Linder (knee), right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) were limited in practice at times during the week, none of the four players were even considered questionable for Sunday's clash with New York. Seferian-Jenkins even missed Wednesday's practice as a precautionary measure.

Seferian-Jenkins' absence from the finalized injury report is probably the most significant news to come out of Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone's Friday press conference. The Jaguars only have three tight ends on the active roster, so the possibility of losing Seferian-Jenkins for a week would have shaken things up for the Jaguars' roster. The team would have probably needed to move David Grinnage up from the practice squad if Seferian-Jenkins were to miss the season opener at MetLife Stadium.

Parnell and Linder have been dealing with knee injuries since the preseason. While they were both limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, the pair offered full participation on Friday. Ramsey felt some soreness in his ankle on Thursday but was also a full participant during the final practice of the week.

With the full slate of talent available on the roster, the Jaguars are in a good position when it comes to figuring out the 46 players who will be active in the Meadowlands. The Jaguars clearly liked their positional numbers heading into Week 1, so the plan has probably been in place since last weekend.

The Jaguars will face the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m.

