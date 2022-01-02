Jaguars embarrassed at New England, 50-10

Bolles grad Mac Jones throws for three touchdowns in Patriots' win as Jacksonville's losing streak hits seven games.

After the Patriots scored a touchdown on their opening drive, Jacksonville responded with a 66-yard drive that ended with a Matthew Wright, 29-yard field goal. That made the score in Sunday's game 7-3 with 2:21 to go in the first quarter.

That's as close as this game got.

New England (10-6) scored 43 unanswered from that point forward, cruising past a Jaguars (2-14) team that was down several starters due to COVID-19 protocols. In a season filled with loss, 50-10 was easily the largest margin of defeat in the Jaguars' 2021-2022 season. Up until their lone touchdown late in the game, it looked like the Jaguars might set a new record for the largest loss in franchise history; the record is a 44-0 loss to Detroit in their inaugural season in 1995. The Big Cats have now lost seven straight games.

Facing his childhood team, rookie Mac Jones continued his stand-out first season with New England. The Bolles grad was 22-of-30 for 227 yards with three touchdowns before exiting with the game well in-hand in the fourth quarter. He was aided by a Patriots run game that racked up 181 yards and four touchdowns. The Patriots had 471 total yards of offense. The Jaguars' defense did not record a sack or a quarterback hit.

In contrast, the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, threw three interceptions, bringing his season total to 17 Lawrence started off strong and made several sharp throws, finishing with 17-27 for 193 yards, with 128 coming in the first half. He finally ended his touchdown-drought, connecting with Dare Ogunbowale for a 28-yard touchdown late in the game. It was Lawrence's first passing touchdown since Thanksgiving weekend.

With James Robinson done for the season with a torn Achilles, Ogunbowale and Ryquell Armstead combined for 64 yards on 15 carries. Laquon Treadwell was the leading receiver for Jacksonville with six catches for 87 yards.