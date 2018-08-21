JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When pundits discuss the Jaguars' vaunted defensive line, defensive tackle Michael Bennett is an afterthought. Despite being a notable standout at Ohio State, Bennett's NFL career has lacked notoriety.

The 6-foot-2, 293-pound defensive lineman has played in just one game over the past two seasons. He was placed on injured reserve before Week 1 of the 2016 season with a calf injury that sidelined him for the entire campaign. Last season, he made one appearance before returning to injured reserve with chest and groin injuries.

Those setbacks have fueled Bennett's desire to maintain his health in his fourth NFL season. The 2015 sixth-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal and he needs to perform well throughout the summer to earn his fourth chance in Jacksonville.

An injury-prone reputation is hard to shake in the NFL. Nevertheless, Bennett was determined to change his outlook and outside perceptions by putting in extra work during the offseason.

“In the offseason, I’ve been working my butt off to get healthy and figure out why I’ve been having so many muscle issues,” Bennett said on Monday. “Change the diet around, did extra core workouts, did tons of different rehabs, and so far, it’s been working. I’ve just got to keep working with it because all of my injuries in the past have been muscle injuries, and I think those are the most preventable. I’m hoping that the coaches see that stuff is in the past.”

Bennett's injury history hasn't been his only issue during his career. The transition from Ohio State to the NFL was mentally tough for Bennett. He appeared in 13 games as a rookie, only producing 10 tackles during his largest sampling of playing time.

“I think I was overwhelmed my rookie year,” Bennett said. “As a thinker, sometimes it slows you down if don’t know everything. I don’t think I was horrible but as I was going, I definitely developed where now I can see stuff in the backfield. Every year I’ve built on that, so I’m more comfortable out there and this year I’m finally getting in my stance and recognize formations, I can recognize stances and I’m not taking too much time to process. I process it and then I can play fast. I think this year is an accumulation of all the things I haven’t produced over the last three years.”

Bennett's mind and body have progressed entering his fourth NFL season. He is able to play multiple positions and has finally made it through the rigors of training camp unscathed. His offseason work has paid off as he battles for a roster spot.

“I know that I can do it, I know I’ve got the talent, I know I’ve got whatever it takes to be very good in the NFL, so I just need to be able to show that on the field,” Bennett said. “It’s hard to replicate two whole years of experience. To watch film and watch these guys, I’ve really had to take advantage of those mental reps.”

Now that Bennett has seemingly overcome his mental and physical hurdles, he will also have to withstand the size stigma among the Jaguars' decision-makers. Bennett is considered undersized for his three-technique position within the Jaguars' defense. Line coach Marion Hobby has favored bigger linemen during his time in Jacksonville and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin is known for coveting large players on defense.

“To be dead honest, I think most people prefer big defensive linemen,” Bennett said. “I think it’s been said about Coach Coughlin that he likes 6-foot-6 guys. At the end of the day, you need to produce. You need to show [the front office] that you can provide something at 6-foot-2 and I’m a quickness guy and I can be a technique guy, so that’s my whole goal.”

As Bennett approaches what could be his last two preseason games with the Jaguars, he knows the stakes are high. If he produces during his limited looks, he could land a roster spot in Jacksonville or somewhere else. If he underwhelms, he could have trouble finding work in the NFL moving forward.

"I think this is the place to be in the NFL right now. To be with these guys - over the last couple of years - it’s been rough sledding but I feel like I’ve come back strong and I’d really like to stay in this room," Bennett said. "I know the guys really well, I know the coaching staff. It feels like a good fit for me, so to be able to come off two rough years like I have, and then be able to contribute to this team - I know you’re not supposed to have the mentality of owing it to the team - but they didn’t have to keep me for two years but I’d like to produce for this team before I’m gone.”

After battling through adversity for two years, Bennett has gained perspective in his quest for a prolonged NFL career. That perspective has changed his work ethic, mental outlook and conditioning. Lessons have been learned and Bennett's confidence has been restored.

“You can’t always control things, you just have to go out there, work your ass off and things are going to play out how they’re going to play out,” Bennett said. “I think a lot of guys put way too much pressure on themselves. I think I’m good enough to play at a high level in this league, so I would love for that to be here but I can’t control that other than on tape and what I do in practice. I know that I’m working my butt off, showing really good things and whatever they end up deciding I’ll roll with that.”

