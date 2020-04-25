The Jacksonville Jaguars have two selections in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft: No. 189 and No. 206.

No. 206: Tyler Davis, TE, Georgia Tech

The Jaguars added another weapon for Gardner Minshew, selecting Georgia Tech tight end Tyler Davis with their second-to-last, scheduled pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6'4'', 240 lb'er caught 17 passes for 148 yards in his only season at Georgia Tech. Despite being a graduate transfer, Davis was named one of the team's four, permanent captains. The North Bellmore, N.Y., native began his career at the University of Connecticut, where he hauled in 47 receptions for 500 yards and seven touchdowns in his three years in Storrs, C.T.

No. 189: Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State

During the Jaguars' Pre-Draft, Media Luncheon, general manager Dave Caldwell said that, if the quarterback they were targeting presented himself, they'd select him.

He did.

Oregon State's Jake Luton is headed to Duval County.

The redshirt senior's college career was shortened due to various injuries, but he did not disappoint in his final campaign. Luton threw 28 touchdowns as compared to just three interceptions in 11 games this season. He threw for over 2,700 yard and completed 62-percent of his passes for the 5-7 Beavers.

For the second straight year, the Jaguars draft a quarterback from the Pac-12 in the sixth round (Gardner Minshew, 2019). They also selected Nebraska's Tanner Lee in the sixth round in 2018.