Jaguars donate 215 helmets to 7 local youth football teams

After getting their helmet, the kids had a chance to play and look like the pro's. They were able to squeeze in some drills.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One thing we know will always stay consistent about your Jaguars: their community outreach.

To wrap up a very successful week one of training camp, your Jaguars made the day of seven youth football teams in our area. The hype was up, and the smiles were nonstop.

The helmets were free of charge, which, Head Coach, Carlos Lowe said is a huge plus with their season around the corner.