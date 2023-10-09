Trevor Lawrence: "If it was all about the offense today, we'd be in trouble"

INDIANAPOLIS — The Jaguars led most of the game but had some huge fallbacks that could've kept them on top the entire game.

In the first: Trevor Lawrence to Calvin Ridley for the 9-yard-touchdown catch. 7-0, Jaguars.

Just in case you missed it🫶 It had been 686 days since Ridley scored a TD!

Colts' Rookie QB1 would respond. Anthony Richardson calls his own number and takes in the two-yard-touchdown. The score is even with a pair of 7s.

In the second: Trevor Lawrence to Zay Jones for the 18-yard catch at the endzone. The Jaguars are back on top.

In the third: It's 2nd and 22 for the Colts. Anthony Richardson to Michael Pittman Jr. for the 39-yard touchdown catch. This would tie it back up, 14-14. Still in the third, the play that had most viewers scratching their heads as to what just happened in front of their eyes.

Jaguars QB1 Trevor Lawrence gets hit by Deforest Buckner right before he releases the ball. This would force the fumble. Rookie, Tank Bigsby picks it up, but Colts' Zaire Franklin punches the ball out of Bigsby's hands. The big man, Buckner picks this one up and take it 26-yards for the touchdown. For the first time all game, the Colts take the lead, 21-17.

In the fourth: Trailing by four, Tank "the tank" Bigsby trucks it in from the 1-yard-line for the touchdown that put the Jaguars back on top, 24-21.

Jaguars coming up big late in the fourth as Anthony Richardson gets picked off by Tyson Campbell.

Travis Etienne would add six for the Jaguars bringing the final score to 31-21 making it a sweet success for the Jaguars season opener.

QB1 Trevor Lawrence attributed their fourth quarter rally to their defense.

"If it was all about the offense, you know, we would have been in trouble today and same thing in different games, it was all about the defense," Lawrence said.

"This week they got some huge stops for us that we really needed. We got some bad possessions in a row and they were able to come through, get a turnover, turnover on downs, make a stop, force a punt, whatever it is. They played great. Hats off to them."

Head Coach Doug Peterson said winning the season opener is "huge" but added the team needs to execute better on the field.

"There were just too many mistakes, too many little things that flared up offensively that caused us to either stay on the field or keep the football, we can't make the turnovers that we did. Things that we can control, we have to do a better job at doing. All of us have to be accountable, including myself there," Peterson said.