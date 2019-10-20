Sure, "Sacksonville" may have only recorded two sacks.

But after only recording two takeaways in their first six games, the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-4) defense picked off Andy Dalton three times and forced a fumble in a 27-17 win over the Bengals (0-7). The win snaps a two-game skid for Jacksonville and came despite a 7-6 halftime deficit.

The Big Cats out-gained the Bengals 309-110 in the first half, but settled for two field goals in their three trips to the red zone. The Bengals, meanwhile, were held to 30 yards until their final possession of the second quarter, in which they marched 80 yards down the field and scored their first offensive, first-half touchdown since Week Two. Thanks to that two-yard, Joe Mixon touchdown grab, the Bengals led 7-6 at the half.

The Jaguars entered this game 2-0 in games in which they record a turnover, 0-4 in games they do not. They got an immediate boost in that category in the third quarter, when D.J. Hayden forced a fumble and Ronnie Harrison recovered the football. However, on the ensuing drive, once again, the Jaguars were forced to settle for a Josh Lambo field goal -- although they did re-take the lead 9-7.

After Cincinnati responded with a field goal of their own, the Jaguars marched 75 yards down the field for their first touchdown of the game and their first touchdown since Week Five against the Panthers. Gardner Minshew found Keelan Cole for a 2-yard score; Chris Conley hauled in the ensuing, two-point conversion to put Jacksonville back in front, 17-10.

The Jaguars defense took center-stage after that: Myles Jack, Yannick Ngakoue and Ronnie Harrison all recorded interceptions, including a pick-six for Ngakoue that all-but sealed the win for Jacksonville.

Rookie Josh Allen recorded a sack for the third straight game, his fifth of the season; Allen is tied with John Henderson for the most sacks in Jaguars history through seven career games.

On offense, after arguably his worst outing of the season, rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew rebounded to throw for 255 yards, albeit a 47-percent completion percentage. Minshew was sacked twice.

Facing the worst run defense in the NFL, Jaguars' running back Leonard Fournette feasted, racking up 131 yards on the ground. That gives Fournette 715 yards on the season, the best mark in the league.

The Jaguars come home next week to face a New York Jets team (1-5) that will be playing on short-rest following their Monday night meeting with the New England Patriots. Kick-off at TIAA Bank Field is scheduled for 1 p.m.