JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars may let defensive end Dante Fowler test free agency next offseason.

The team declined to pick up Fowler's fifth-year contract option on Wednesday. Fowler's option was built into his rookie deal because he was a first-round pick.

The fifth-year option would have amounted to a $14.2 million cap charge for the 2019 season. The fifth-year option was only guaranteed for injury.

“We do like Dante and we feel that he’s on the verge of having a great season, but we did not pick up the fifth-year option at this time," Jaguars EVP of Football Operations Tom Coughlin said in a statement.

"He is making good progress and we like how he practices and how he plays, as he did in the AFC Championship game, and we want him to have a great season and earn a new long-term contract with us this year.”

The Jaguars used the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft to select Fowler. The University of Florida product suffered a torn ACL during his first NFL practice and missed his entire rookie season.

Since the injury setback, Fowler has produced 53 tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles over the last two seasons. Fowler has served as a rotational pass rusher behind 2016 third-round pick Yannick Ngakoue.

With Ngakoue primed for a massive extension next offseason, paying Fowler top dollar didn't make a lot of sense for the Jaguars. Fowler has developed into a strong rotational option but his role isn't worth an eight-figure salary at this point.

Ngakoue and Calais Campbell are the Jaguars' starters at defensive end. Fowler and second-year player, Dawuane Smoot, serve as the key depth pieces at the position.

Fowler is still valuable to the pass rush rotation. He could still receive a team-friendly extension before he is able to hit free agency next year.

Entering his third playing season, Fowler will need to provide consistent production to make anywhere close to the salary he would have received under the fifth-year option.

