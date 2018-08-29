JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Availability is everything in the NFL. If a player is unable to perform, he isn't useful for a team looking to be as productive as possible.

In the preseason, injuries can lead to pink slips. Teams need specific numbers at certain positions during the exhibition season and if a player is riding the bench with an ailment, they could be placed on injured reserve, effectively ending their journey with their current squad.

Last year's third-round pick Dawuane Smoot (ankle) has avoided that fate. Unlike veteran safety Don Carey, who was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and later released, Smoot has benefited from the patience of the front office.

He and fellow second-year defensive lineman Eli Ankou (knee) have been sidelined since the early days of training camp. Both players missed the first three preseason games, while others produced in their spots.

Both Smoot and Ankou returned to practice on Monday and the Jaguars believe the pair will be able to play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Smoot and Ankou will need to fit the entirety of their preseason production into one game after a disappointing summer on the sidelines.

“I would just say it was tough mentally,” Smoot said to First Coast News on Tuesday. “Just trying to stay focused, trying to stay with the team and everything like that and just stay positive, honestly. I just came in every day with a smile on my face and looking to get better.”

Smoot should receive the lion's share of the pass rushing reps in Tampa Bay. After three weeks in street clothes, the Illinois alum wants to make his mark in his return to the field.

“It’s going to be great,” Smoot said. “I’m just looking forward to getting as many reps as [possible] and putting my best product on the field and doing what I’ve got to do. I haven’t had the chance to the last three weeks so I’m just really excited.”

Last season, Smoot struggled to rush the passer as a rookie. He produced 20 tackles and five quarterback hits but failed to collect any sacks. After taking mental reps on the sidelines for several weeks, Smoot feels like he is more mentally prepared as a pass rusher.

“I feel like more than anything, I’ve really gotten the feel of being out there,” Smoot said. “Before, when I was pass rushing, I was actually looking for what [the offensive lineman] was giving to me, but this year I’ve been attacking more, just being what I used to be, getting out there and pass rushing. Honestly, I took a big step [forward] with that and just have confidence on the field.”

While Smoot does feel like his game has improved, he isn't trying to rush his development or over-exert himself. He just wants to gradually improve and help the Jaguars win games.

His mission starts this week against the Buccaneers.

“I don’t think I’m looking to prove anything to anybody, honestly,” Smoot said. “I’m just trying to go out there and just work as hard as I can and put my best product on the field. I don’t really care about anything else. I’m just trying to keep my head down and work. I can’t worry about anything else.”

The Jaguars will face the Buccaneers on Thursday at Raymond James Stadium at 7:30 p.m. EST.

