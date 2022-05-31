Jaguars DE Josh Allen focused, ready to unleash full potential after "lost" season

Allen said he worked on his speed and versatility during the offseason.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Josh Allen said he was "lost" during parts of last season.

The numbers don't lie.

Allen had 5.5 sacks through his first eight games, but went without a sack over his next seven games until sacking Carson Wentz twice in the season finale against the Colts.

The defensive end left Jacksonville and went to Arizona to get away and also train. Allen said he worked on increasing his speed and versatility in order to reach his full potential.

"I feel like I'm moving better than I have been in a long time so I feel like that's the growth that I really need. I needed to become a football player, not a pass rusher, but a football player and move like it and change directions like it," Allen said.

Allen will be working opposite No. 1 pick, Travon Walker, on the Jaguars defensive line. As he enters his fourth season, Allen is motivated to personally improve, but to also teach as well.