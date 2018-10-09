JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While the Jaguars came up short in January's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, defensive end Dante Fowler stood out like a superstar against Tom Brady and his offensive line when it mattered the most.

The former first-round pick produced three tackles and two sacks in 43 snaps against the Patriots' offense. It was only the third time in Fowler's career that he produced multiple sacks in one game.

"Honestly, I think that was my come out game," Fowler said in the Jaguars locker room. "Me putting it all together, just seeing how I was as a player toward the end of the year, I think that was my come out game. I actually expect myself to go out there as the same consistent player and start off where I left off at."

On Monday, Fowler rejoined his teammates following a one-week suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. While he missed the Week 1 win over the New York Giants, Fowler is feeling confident upon his return.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick typically likes to scheme around opposing players who have had success against him. Fowler isn't concerned about any additional blockers getting in his way during the Week 2 matchup against New England.

"At the end of the day, I've just got to out there with a high motor and give 110 percent," Fowler said about the Week 2 matchup. "And my job is to always go out there - my mentality is that I can't be blocked - so whatever they put out there, I've got to be able to get over [those] challenges and be ready to go."

The Jaguars will host the New England Patriots on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field at 4:25 p.m.

