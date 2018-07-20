Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler received a one-game suspension from the NFL on Friday for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

"We were informed today of Dante’s one-game suspension and we will abide by the league’s ruling," Jaguars VP of Football Operations Tom Coughlin said in a team-released statement. "We’ll work to get Dante ready to play when he is able to return."

Fowler, 23, was sentenced to one year of probation in March following a no contest plea to battery, criminal mischief and petty theft charges stemming from a July 2017 arrest in St. Petersburg, according to Pinellas County court records. He was also sentenced to 75 hours of community service.

In May, the Jaguars chose not to pick up the fifth-year option built into Fowler's rookie deal. The option was included in Fowler's contract because he was the team's first-round pick (third overall) during the 2015 NFL Draft.

Though he missed his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL, Fowler has produced 53 tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles during his career. Last season, the former Florida Gators pass rusher produced 21 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.

With Fowler suspended for one game, he will miss the Jaguars' regular-season opener against the New York Giants in the Meadowlands. Fowler has the ability to play both defensive end spots and he typically serves as the main backup to Pro Bowl pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue on the weak side. In Fowler's absence, second-year defensive end Dawuane Smoot may be asked to fill the one-game void.

The Jaguars also have Lerentee McCray and Carroll Phillips who could chip in at defensive end behind Ngakoue, Smoot and All-Pro Calais Campbell.

