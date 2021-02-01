Jaguars head into season finale short-handed, eyeing first win since Week One

James Robinson, DJ Chark among the starters already ruled out for Sunday's game in Indianapolis

At ease, "Tanking" crowd.

With the No. 1 pick in this April's NFL Draft already locked up, the Jaguars (1-14) can afford a win Sunday against their AFC South rivals the Indianapolis Colts (10-5), in turn snapping their record, 14-game losing streak. The Colts, ironically, are the only team the Jaguars defeated this season: a Week One, 27-20 win in Jacksonville. Indianapolis, meanwhile, needs a win in order to advance to the postseason -- so, the Jaguars may be able to end the season on a winning note and eliminate their rivals from postseason contention.

With that said: it's not going to be an easy go of it for Jacksonville.

Rookie phenom James Robinson is expected to miss his second-straight game with an ankle injury. Wide receivers Collin Johnson (hamstring, placed on Injured Reserve) and DJ Chark (shin) have also already been ruled out. The Jaguars signed wide receiver Terry Godwin to the active roster Saturday; their anticipated wide receiving corp features Godwin, Chris Conley, Keelan Cole, and Laviska Shenault.

Doug Marrone announced earlier this week that veteran Mike Glennon would once again get the start under-center over second-year QB Gardner Minshew and rookie Jake Luton.

By many reports, it's expected to be Marrone's last game for the black-and-teal, too. After leading the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game in 2017, Marrone has gone 12-36 in Jacksonville ever since. General Manager Dave Caldwell was fired on November 29, but, in announcing Caldwell's dismissal, owner Shad Khan committed to allowing Marrone and his staff to finish out the year.